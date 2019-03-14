Jordy Nelson cut after one season with Raiders

Wide receiver Jordy Nelson's time with the Oakland Raiders lasted just one season.

The Raiders on Thursday released Nelson, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, via a source informed of the situation. The team later announced the news.

Nelson's departure comes less than three months from when Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said the wide receiver would be back for 2019 shortly after the team gave Nelson a $3.6 million bonus for salary-cap purposes.

Jon Gruden on Jordy Nelson on December 28, after the Raiders gave him a $3.6 million bonus early for cap purposes. "Yeah, he'll be back." â Gregg Rosenthal (@greggrosenthal) March 14, 2019

Nelson joined the Raiders last year on a two-year deal following his release from the Green Bay Packers, where he enjoyed a nine-season run.

He struggled in Oakland, however, as the Raiders offense couldn't find ways to utilize Nelson's skill set as an accomplished route runner. In his lone season with the Raiders, Nelson appeared in 15 games with 14 starts, totaling 63 catches for 739 yards and three touchdowns.

The 6-foot-3, 217-pound Nelson, who turns 34 on May 31, might draw attention on the market from teams in need of a savvy veteran with proven production. Before signing with the Raiders last year, he drew interest from the New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks.

Nelson entered the league in 2008 as a second-round pick with the Packers on the heels of a prolific collegiate career at Kansas State University. On his professional career, Nelson has 613 catches for 8,587 yards and 72 touchdowns.