NFL UK Combine School Challenge

For NFL fans, the Scouting Combine is renowned as an annual event for coaches and scouts of all 32 franchises to examine hundreds of the most talented college players ahead of the Draft.

But perhaps less familiar to the sport's UK fans is the alternative NFL Combine that is fast emerging across Britain, still featuring many of the traditional events - from the 40-yard-dash to the broad jump - but with a much different demographic. Rather than the cream of the US college American footballing world, this version is putting UK schoolchildren between the ages of 8-11 years old through their paces.

NFL UK put forward the 'NFL Combine Scouting School Challenge' earlier this year and, since then, 38 UK schools have instigated the after-school programme with around 1,100 children taking part so far.

Earlier this week, NFL UK visited one of the schools putting on their own weekly Combine, at The Orion Primary School in Edgware, London. With around 25 excited school children taking part, they were split into various groups for the different exercises: 40-yard-dash, 3-cone drill, shuttle run, vertical jump and broad jump.

Hugh Wilkinson, lead coach for several NFL activities at The Orion Primary School, including the NFL Combine Challenge, explained why the new after-school sessions are succeeding in capturing the youngsters' imaginations and proving so popular:

For the kids to be able to look at a professional athlete and see how close they are to that player, it gives them a perspective of how skilled, powerful and quick these athletes are. It then gives them something to aspire to, so they'll say: 'I want to run quicker, I want to jump higher.'

I definitely recommend other schools to get involved with it. It allows them to try new things, then they go away and research it. It's a great process because they're developing their knowledge about the sport and their love for it.

Hugh himself has lived in the UK capital for most of his life and is adamant initiatives like the NFL Combine that excite and engage kids from an early age can be an invaluable tool for helping young people make a positive start in life.

He added: Sport is very much transferrable to everyday life, the way in which you conduct yourself. The NFL ethos helps kids understand how you should do things moving into adulthood: the teamwork, the camaraderie, the respect, the competitiveness, the freedom to express yourself.

It's always been said that a lot of these issues that we have - and it's a particularly hot topic at the moment with the knife violence in London - the main reason young people get involved with gangs is to be a part of something. If you're a part of NFL, a team, a group, you're a part of something, something positive