Niners sign talented but oft-injured CB Jason Verrett

The San Francisco 49ers reeled in a corner with high upside but an extensive injury history.

The Niners are inking former Los Angeles Chargers corner Jason Verrett to a one-year, $3.6 million contract, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday.

ESPN first reported the news.

A one-year prove-it deal makes sense for the corner-needy Niners.

Verrett is an uber-talented cover man, but the former first-round pick has been blasted by the injury bug during his five-year career.

The 27-year-old missed the entire 2018 season after blowing his Achilles tendon in training camp during a conditioning test. Verrett played just one game in 2017 and only five tilts in 2016 due to knee injuries. He participated in just six games as a rookie before being shut down with a shoulder injury in 2014.

During his one healthy season in 2015, Verrett flashed shut-down corner skills that make defensive coordinators drool. In 14 tilts that season, he compiled 42 tackles, 12 passes defended and three interceptions, and was selected for the Pro Bowl.

Before playing just five games in the past three years, Verrett displayed the physicality, quick change of direction and ball skills to become one of the stickiest corners in the NFL. Now, it's anyone's guess how he'll rebound after missing a full season.

If he bounces back to 2015 form, the Niners get a steal in defensive coordinator Robert Saleh's scheme, and a great pair to Richard Sherman. If Verrett, turning 28 in June, bounces back he could cash in next year in free agency. If another injury strikes, the 49ers get away without investing much.