Bears signing Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to one-year deal

The Chicago Bears didn't take too long to bolster depth after losing safety Adrian Amos, who signed with the Green Bay Packers.

The Bears are signing safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to a one-year deal worth $3.5 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported, via sources informed of the situation.

Clinton-Dix, who ranked 44th on NFL.com's list of Top 101 free agents in 2019, spent part of the past season with the Washington Redskins after the Packers traded him in late October.

The 6-foot-1, 208-pound Clinton-Dix possesses plenty of talent, but it hasn't translated to consistency on the football field as he's been prone to occasional coverage lapses since entering the league as a first-round pick in 2014 with Green Bay.

Perhaps Clinton-Dix's past explains why the Bears didn't sign him to a lucrative multi-year deal like other safeties around the league have commanded in the past week, and the one-year contract could be a prove-it deal. And at just 26 years of age, Clinton-Dix has the youth to jump-start his career with a view to a large payday.

On his career, Clinton-Dix has appeared in 84 games with 74 starts, totaling 456 tackles, 5.5 sacks, 14 interceptions and 28 passes defensed.