DDFP: Shaun O'Hara talks OBJ trade; Adam Carolla stops by

Dave Dameshek is joined in Studio 66 by Handsome Hank as this NFL free agency frenzy begins! Shek and Eddie Spaghetti gloat over their trip to SXSW without Hank (2:55) and they get into the AFC North's addition of Odell Beckham Jr and Antonio Brown's departure (5:05). Next up, Shaun O'Hara drops by Studio 66 to chat with Shek about the state of the New York Giants after trading away their superstar OBJ (15:22). The show continues with Shek and Hank making sure Spaghetti is alright after his Beckham trade-fueled Twitter meltdown (46:37). Finally, we wrap up the show with Shek kibitzing with his old pal Adam Carolla about his new stand-up special and why the game of football is actually very simple (56:06).

