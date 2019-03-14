League unveils 'Tickets for 100 Years' contest

Imagine having season tickets to your favorite team for life. That dream can become a reality.

In celebration of its centennial season, the NFL announced Thursday the launch of "Tickets for 100 Years," a contest rewarding one fan a pair of season tickets to their preferred franchise for the next century.

The grand prize is the first in a series of experiences that fans can win throughout the league's 100th season.

"The NFL was built on multi-generational fandom that bonds people together," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said. "Giving someone a century's worth of NFL season tickets may be the single greatest sports prize ever offered to a fan. It represents 100 years filled with incredible memories to share with the people who matter most. This is the first of a fan-focused series that speaks to the spirit of the 'Fantennial' celebration at the heart of our centennial year."

The winner can pass the tickets down through future generations while also having access to exclusive team experiences and an NFL Shop lifetime discount. Fans can enter the contest by describing how they are their favorite team's biggest fan of the century in a social post (picture or video) tagging @NFL and #NFL100Contest on Instagram or Twitter.

The contest begins Thursday, March 14 and closes April 7 (11:59 p.m. ET). The winner will be announced live during the first-round presentation of the 2019 NFL Draft on April 25.

For official rules, visit NFL.com/100/contests.