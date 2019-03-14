Through first wave of NFL free agency, are Patriots still favorites in AFC?

NFL free agency has been anything but boring in 2019. Perhaps the biggest highlight came late Tuesday evening when the Cleveland Browns traded for superstar receiver Odell Beckham Jr. It was one of many moves for the Browns this offseason, as they have also added defensive linemen Olivier Vernon and Sheldon Richardson and running back Kareem Hunt.

Other AFC teams have been equally as active, specifically the Oakland Raiders, New York Jets and Buffalo Bills, and last year's playoff teams, including the Kansas City Chiefs, Houston Texans, and Baltimore Ravens, have also filled holes in hopes of knocking off conference king New England Patriots. The Patriots, who lost notable starters Trey Flowers and Trent Brown in free agency this offseason, have represented the AFC in four of the last five Super Bowls (winning three).

But when examining each AFC team through the first wave of free agency, one question surfaces ahead of the 2019 season: Are the Patriots STILL the favorites in the AFC?