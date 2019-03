Through first wave of NFL free agency, are Patriots still favorites in AFC?

AFC will be the same song and dance in 2019

I'm excited about all of the moves the Cleveland Browns have made. How can you not be? And I really want them to do well. But it's a lot like when the WWE would build up these villains to take on John Cena. I could convince my mind that Rusev or Bray Wyatt were going to go over at WrestleMania. But at the end of the day, Cena always wins. Similarly the Patriots (like Cena from the New England area) are going to end up winning the Super Bowl again. And until I see evidence to the contrary, they are still the team to beat.