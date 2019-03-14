Through first wave of NFL free agency, are Patriots still favorites in AFC?

NFL free agency has been anything but boring in 2019. Perhaps the biggest highlight came late Tuesday evening when the Cleveland Browns traded for superstar receiver Odell Beckham Jr. It was one of many moves for the Browns this offseason, as they have also added defensive linemen Olivier Vernon and Sheldon Richardson and running back Kareem Hunt.
Other AFC teams have been equally as active, specifically the Oakland Raiders, New York Jets and Buffalo Bills, and last year's playoff teams, including the Kansas City Chiefs, Houston Texans, and Baltimore Ravens, have also filled holes in hopes of knocking off conference king New England Patriots. The Patriots, who lost notable starters Trey Flowers and Trent Brown in free agency this offseason, have represented the AFC in four of the last five Super Bowls (winning three).
But when examining each AFC team through the first wave of free agency, one question surfaces ahead of the 2019 season: Are the Patriots STILL the favorites in the AFC?
Patriots reign until TB12 loses to Father Time
Last I checked the Flying Elvii were reigning
Super Bowl
champions and had lost just one significant player in free agency (Trey Flowers);
Trent Brown
already has a replacement in
Isaiah Wynn
. Meanwhile, Pittsburgh shed two B's; K.C. jettisoned its top two pass rushers; Indy is sitting on a mountain of cap space; and the AFC East is still enjoying its gap decade. Baltimore gives New England fits, but how will
Lamar Jackson
fare over a full season? Cleveland is the taste of the month. The
Chargers
, well, they don't have fond memories of Foxborough. Until TB12 is deep-sixed by Father Time, the Pats should be faves to hoist Lamar Hunt, always and forever.
Patriots will take a back seat to the Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs
If we're talking about the AFC East, then absolutely. But I'm not so sure the
Patriots
are the premier AFC team heading into 2019. The
Kansas City Chiefs
are the favorite in my book. They feature the reigning league MVP in
Patrick Mahomes
and the NFL's top-scoring offense, and I fully expect the team to bring in a quality running back and improve the defense -- in free agency or draft.
New England has the AFC throne until proven otherwise
The
Patriots
will be the AFC favorites as long as they have
Tom Brady
. Period. He and Bill Belichick are unlike any pair the football world has ever seen. Belichick is a mastermind at building championship teams (even if his moves aren't splashy), and he seems to lose great players every season, especially the offseason after New England hoists the Lombardi. From the
Super Bowl
LIII team, the
Patriots
lose
Trey Flowers
(expected to sign with Detroit)
and
Trent Brown
(signing with Oakland)
, yet Belichick always fills the voids. So until the NFL season has a different ending, the Pats continue to be the favorite.
Pats aren't the most talented team BUT ...
The simple answer is ... no. You can make a case for the
Chiefs
,
Colts
or
Texans
being among the top teams in the AFC next season. The
Browns
will understandably get a lot of attention as well after their recent big moves. BUT part of what has made the
Patriots
' accomplishments so special is that they've found a way to be consistently be greater than the sum of their parts. They might not be everyone's pick to get back to the
Super Bowl
but no one will count them out, either.
AFC will be the same song and dance in 2019
I'm excited about all of the moves the
Cleveland Browns
have made. How can you not be? And I really want them to do well. But it's a lot like when the WWE would build up these villains to take on John Cena. I could convince my mind that Rusev or Bray Wyatt were going to go over at WrestleMania. But at the end of the day, Cena always wins. Similarly the
Patriots
(like Cena from the New England area) are going to end up winning the
Super Bowl
again. And until I see evidence to the contrary, they are still the team to beat.
Eight consecutive trips to the AFC title game says it all
New England is still the favorite. The
Patriots
still have
Tom Brady
,
Rob Gronkowski
and Bill Belichick, that trio counts for A LOT. Plus, the
Chiefs
, who were one possession away from beating the
Patriots
in the postseason, have lost their two best players on defense in
Dee Ford
(
traded to 49ers
) and
Justin Houston
(
released
).
That said, the
Patriots
will still dominate the AFC East in 2019, get a home playoff game and have a good chance to earn a first-round bye. All of this puts them in a good position to get back to the AFC Championship Game, which would extend the streak to nine consecutive appearances.