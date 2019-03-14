NFL players to receive $140.88M in performance-based pay

The NFL announced Thursday that its players will receive $140.88 million in "performance-based pay." The payout is in accordance with a benefit in the collective bargaining agreement that compensates players based upon playing time and salary levels.

In addition to the performance-based pool, the NFL Players Association is dedicating $48 million in benefits to fund a veteran performance-based compensation pool for players with one or more accrued seasons. In total, $188.88 million will be disbursed to players under the combined pools.

Ravens center Matt Skura, a former undrafted free agent who made the league minimum last year, netted the biggest reward ($533,558) after playing every offensive snap for Baltimore and 17 percent of its special teams plays. Joining him in the top five were Rams guard Austin Blythe ($513,616), Rams linebacker Cory Littleton ($502,243), Dolphins guard Jesse Davis ($495,824) and Titans linebacker Jayon Brown ($489,664).

Players have been paid approximately $1.5 billion cumulatively since the inception of the performance-based pay program, which was implemented with the 2002 CBA.

