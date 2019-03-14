Jets release Isaiah Crowell after one season in N.Y.

The Le'Veon Bell signing brought some collateral damage to the New York Jets' backfield.

Gang Green announced it cut running back Isaiah Crowell on Thursday.

The release comes just a year after the 26-year-old runner signed a three-year, $12 million contract last offseason. Crowell earned just $4 million of that deal in one year in New York. On Friday, $2 million of the running back's base salary would have become guaranteed, precipitating his release a day early.

Cutting Crowell saves the Jets $3 million on the salary cap while leaving $2 million in dead money.

The power back earned just 685 yards and six touchdowns on 143 attempts in 13 games with New York, averaging 4.8 yards per carry. Outside of a 219-yard affair against the Denver Broncos, however, Crowell didn't do much in New York. In 10 of his 13 games, Crowell generated fewer than 50 yards. He went on IR with a foot injury after Week 14.

With the Le'Veon Bell signing -- which the team has yet to confirm -- Crowell was set to become superfluous in New York.

Still just 26, Crowell should find a home on a team looking for a between-the-tackles runner to share the early-down load. He likely won't see anything close to the $4 million he was scheduled to make from the Jets this year, though.