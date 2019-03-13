Niners, RB Tevin Coleman agree to two-year contract

The San Francisco 49ers are adding another piece to the backfield.

The 49ers and running back Tevin Coleman agreed on a two-year deal worth $10 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via a source informed of the situation. ESPN first reported the agreement.

With Coleman, head coach Kyle Shanahan gets a player he is very familiar with from their time together with the Atlanta Falcons.

Coleman, who ranked 17th on NFL.com's list of Top 101 free agents in 2019, provides explosive ability as a rusher and versatility out of the backfield as a receiver.

On his four-year career, all with the Falcons, the 6-foot-1, 210-pound Coleman has amassed 2,340 yards rushing and 1,010 yards receiving with 29 total touchdowns (18 rushing).

He will join a backfield consisting of Jerick McKinnon and Matt Breida, but the addition of Coleman also provides insurance while McKinnon works his way back from a torn ACL.

Regardless how Shanahan elects to work his running backs, the team has a capable trio with different skill sets to keep defenses off balance.

And the Niners also solidified their defensive backfield as Rapoport reported they have re-signed defensive back Jimmie Ward to a one-year, $5 million deal.