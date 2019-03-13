Teddy Bridgewater visiting Dolphins as Saints wait

Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater's return to the Big Easy isn't set in stone, after all.

The Miami Dolphins are scheduled to host Bridgewater on a free-agent visit Wednesday night, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via a source informed of the situation.

This marks a turn of events from a day earlier when it appeared the New Orleans Saints and Bridgewater were expected to have a reunion.

A return to New Orleans would have Bridgewater continue in a backup role behind Drew Brees, but a potential signing with the Dolphins opens up an immediate opportunity to start given Miami is expected to part ways with Ryan Tannehill.

Bridgewater, a native of Miami, would also have a chance to play in his hometown.

If the decision is based on money, the Dolphins certainly have money to throw around. Miami currently has $19.1 million in available cap space, according to Over the Cap, while the Saints have an estimated $5.4 million.

What happens next depends on what happens during Wednesday night's meeting, so stay tuned.