Panthers re-signing OT Daryl Williams to 1-year deal

Daryl Williams will remain employed in Charlotte for another season on a prove-it deal

The offensive tackle is re-signing with the Carolina Panthers on a one-year contract for $7 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.

ESPN first reported the deal.

The 26-year-old's return to Carolina comes as a slight surprise. Williams' market must not have been as bountiful as anticipated for a stellar young offensive tackle.

Williams is coming off a knee injury that relegated him to one game in 2018. Williams originally dislocated his right kneecap and injured an MCL during training camp. However, he was able to start Week 1, but left late in the contest after re-injury. He was later placed on IR and underwent surgery.

It is possible teams tread lightly on the young OT after the knee issue. The 6-foot-6, 330-pound offensive tackle was a second-team All-Pro in 2017 before suffering the injury ahead of his contract season. Those types of players generally get P-A-I-D.

Despite the injury, Williams was expected to cash in on the open market given the dearth of tackles available. Most of the Carolinas expected the OT to price himself out of the Panthers' budget. Instead, Williams will remain a blocker for Cam Newton and Christian McCaffrey for at least one more season before hitting the market again. If Williams plays like he did in 2017, he should get big long-term money in 2020.

Retaining Williams and adding center Matt Paradis in free agency fills two huge holes on the Panthers' offensive line. The move to bring back Williams could mean the end to oft-injured tackle Matt Kalil's run in Carolina.