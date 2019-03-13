Redskins re-signing Adrian Peterson to two-year deal

Running back Adrian Peterson turned his one-year stint with the Washington Redskins into a couple more years.

Washington is re-signing Peterson to a two-year deal worth $8 million, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported, via sources informed of the situation.

The veteran rusher's return comes off a season where he led the team in rushing with 1,042 yards and seven touchdowns on 251 carries, marking his eighth 1,000-plus-yard rushing effort on his accomplished 12-year career.

Peterson, who turns 34 on March 21, also provides insurance in the backfield as last year's second-round pick Derrius Guice returns from a torn ACL. The presence of Peterson allows Washington the luxury of not rushing Guice's rehabilitation, which has been going well.

The potential of a Peterson-Guice tandem in 2019 should help an offense undergoing transition at the quarterback position while Alex Smith continues to recover from a gruesome leg injury that is expected to sidline him all season. The Redskins traded for Case Keenum a week ago, and he's set for an early battle with Colt McCoy for the starting job while Smith remains on the mend.

Meanwhile, Peterson has the opportunity to extend his playing career and add to his 13,318 career rushing yards, which rank eighth all-time in league history.