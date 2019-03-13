Chargers sign QB Tyrod Taylor to two-year deal

The Los Angeles Chargers landed Philip Rivers a veteran backup quarterback.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that Tyrod Taylor agreed to a two-year contract with the Chargers, per a source informed of the deal. The team later made the news official.

The Chargers were in the market for a backup to Rivers after spending the 2018 season with Geno Smith in that position. Cardale Jones was also on the roster. L.A. could still be in the market for a young developmental backup as the eventual replacement for whenever Rivers walks away from football.

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn knows Taylor well, having spent two seasons together in Buffalo.

Taylor started 46 games over the past four seasons with the Bills and Browns, including three last season before being replaced by Baker Mayfield in Cleveland.

While he was an up-and-down, full-time starter in Buffalo for three seasons, Taylor represents high-end backup insurance for the Chargers. Signing in L.A. to play behind Rivers, who hasn't missed a start since taking over in 2006, signals that there wasn't much interest in teams signing Taylor to compete for a starting gig. Inking with a potential Super Bowl contender, however, is a stellar destination.

The Miami Dolphins were one possible landing spot rumored for Taylor to compete for a starting gig. Instead, the 29-year-old will head to a different warm-weather destination on the coast to caddie for Rivers.