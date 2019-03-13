Jason McCourty returns to Patriots on two-year deal

The McCourty twins are back in Foxborough.

Jason McCourty is staying with the New England Patriots on a two-year deal, a source told NFL Network's Mike Garafolo on Wednesday.

The twin brother of longtime Patriots safety Devin McCourty, Jason was traded to the Pats in the final year of his deal last offseason having never won a Super Bowl or even made the postseason. Well, mission accomplished.

Not only did Jason McCourty earn a Lombardi Trophy in his first season with the Pats, he played a pivotal role in New England's historic shutdown of the Los Angeles Rams. The cornerback's breakup of a potential Brandin Cooks touchdown reception in the third quarter helped preserve New England's 13-3 win in Super Bowl LIII.

McCourty returns to a New England defense that is for the most part intact heading into 2019, save for the departure of defensive end Trey Flowers, who cashed in with the Detroit Lions on a five-year contract.

The 31-year-old said in February that he preferred to stick around in Foxborough.

"First and foremost, if I could be back in New England and all of that works out, that would be awesome," Jason said. "That way it wouldn't be the third consecutive year I had to move my family. That would be an advantage. But at the same time you realize how much of this is a business and how much of this isn't dictated by (the feeling), 'Hey, I just want to play here with my brother and the guys I built a relationship with.' There's so much more that goes into it."

The veteran corner got his wish.