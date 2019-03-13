Redskins release Zach Brown after shopping linebacker

Zach Brown's run in the nation's capital is over.

The Redskins are releasing the veteran linebacker, a source told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Washington attempted to shop Brown, with multiple teams expressing interest, but the Redskins failed to find an acceptable deal. The move clears $5.75 million off the books.

The team on Wednesday also parted ways with defensive lineman Stacy McGee, per Pelissero. The defender's release saves the purging Redskins $3.88 million if Washington designates the lineman as a post-June 1 chop.

The 29-year-old Brown hits the open market as a productive linebacker whose role petered out down the stretch in 2018. He still finished the year as the game's third-ranked middle linebacker, per Pro Football Focus. It shouldn't take long for Brown to land another gig.

McGee, also 29, saw last season sideswiped by a groin injury after inking a mostly doomed, five-year, $25 million pact before the 2017 campaign. Failing to materialize as a factor, the former Raiders sixth-rounder could be facing his final shot for an NFL role.