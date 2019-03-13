Roundup: Browns reportedly adding Demetrius Harris

The Cleveland Browns aren't done adding pieces on offense.

Following Tuesday night's trade for Odell Beckham Jr., the Browns are signing ex-Kansas City Chiefs tight end Demetrius Harris to a two-year contract, according to multiple local reporters. ESPN first reported the deal.

Cleveland GM John Dorsey is plenty familiar with the 6-foot-7 Harris from his time in Kansas City. Dorsey signed the undrafted free agent to the practice squad in 2013 and watched Harris grow into a solid rotational player.

A stellar blocking tight end, Harris pairs well with Browns dynamic TE David Njoku. After spending years playing second-fiddle to Pro Bowler Travis Kelce, Harris moves to Cleveland where he'll continue a similar role behind a similarly athletic tight end.

In five seasons on the K.C. roster, Harris participated in 71 games, including 33 starts, compiling 57 receptions for 605 yards and six touchdowns. The big-bodied TE should also play a key special teams role.

Harris provides a stellar pass and run blocker with limited pass-catching ability, but could play a role in the red zone as a big target in two tight-end sets.

The addition of Harris continues the trend of Dorsey bringing his blueprint from the Chiefs to the Brown. The toast of Cleveland has helped construct two of what should be the most dynamic offenses in the NFL in 2019.

Other moves we're monitoring around the league on Wednesday:

1. The New England Patriots are expected to bring back defensive end John Simon, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, via sources informed of the situation. Rapoport adds both sides are working on a deal that is expected to be finalized today.

The Pats have also agreed to a two-year deal with special teamer and running back Brandon Bolden, Rapoport added, per sources. Bolden spent last season with the Dolphins after six with New England.

2. The Seattle Seahawks placed the original-round tender (fifth) on restricted free-agent defensive end Quinton Jefferson, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, via a source.