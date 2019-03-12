Cameron Wake leaving Dolphins to join Titans

A decade with the Dolphins has concluded for pass rusher Cameron Wake.

Wake and the Tennessee Titans have agreed to a three-year, $23 million deal, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday, per a source. Pelissero added that $10 million is guaranteed.

Wake will be 37 when he takes the field for the Titans following a final season with Miami in which he posted six sacks -- the least since his rookie year -- and contributed 36 tackles. Still, the total wasn't far behind the Titans' Jurrell Casey, who led the Titans with seven sacks in 2018.

A five-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro selection, Wake has the resume and experience to improve the Titans' defense if he still has some left in the tank.