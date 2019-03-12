Cordarrelle Patterson set to leave Pats, sign with Bears

Departures from the Super Bowl champions continue to mount.

Return specialist, versatile receiver and part-time running back Cordarrelle Patterson is expected to leave the Patriots and return to the NFC North on a two-year, $10 million deal with the Chicago Bears, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Pelissero added the contract boasts $5 million guaranteed.

A two-time All-Pro and Pro Bowler in four seasons with the Vikings, Patterson spent a year in Oakland before playing an important role during the Patriots' 2018 championship run.

Patterson's versatility was showcased aplenty in New England with 21 catches for 247 yards and three touchdowns. He also totaled 42 carries for 228 yards and a score and an impressive 28.8 yards per kick return in 23 attempts.

Patterson follows the likes of left tackle Trent Brown and defensive end Trey Flowers as players who helped the Patriots to a title, but are slated to depart.

Now, he'll be a welcomed weapon for the Bears, the reigning NFC North champions, in the second-year under coach Matt Nagy.