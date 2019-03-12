Titans expected to sign G Rodger Saffold to 4-year deal

The Tennessee Titans made a move to bolster the interior of the offensive line.

The Titans are expected to sign guard Rodger Saffold to a four-year, $44 million deal with $22.5 million in guarantees, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. ESPN first reported the agreement.

Saffold, who turns 31 in June, was spotted at the Rams' facility bidding farewell, Rapoport added. The veteran offensive lineman is set to join the Titans after spending nine seasons with the Rams. He became the longest-tenured player on the Rams, having joined the team as a second-round pick in 2010. His contributions along the front five helped the Rams' offense achieve great success over the past two seasons.

On his career, the 6-foot-5, 323-pound Saffold has appeared in 114 games with 111 starts. Saffold is also versatile, having played left tackle and both guard positions at various points for the Rams.

While the Titans gain a proven veteran offensive lineman, the Rams now must look to fill the void on what was one of the NFL's top offensive lines last year under head coach Sean McVay.