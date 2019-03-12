Bradley Roby to join Houston Texans on 1-year deal

After losing a trio of players from the secondary to free agency, the Houston Texans are taking a step to fill the hole.

The Texans are expected to sign cornerback Bradley Roby to a one-year, $10 million deal, NFL Network's James Palmer reports.

The arrival of Roby, who spent the past five seasons with the Denver Broncos, is a welcome addition after Texans free-agent defensive backs Tyrann Mathieu, Kevin Johnson and Kareem Jackson agreed to terms to join other teams.

Roby's pending signing also represents a clean swap of defensive backs between the Broncos and Texans when considering Jackson agreed to a three-year deal with Denver.

Roby, who turns 27 on May 1, provides plenty of playing experience, having appeared in 79 of 80 games since entering the league as a first-round pick with Denver in 2014. On his career, Roby has 238 tackles, seven interceptions and 60 passes defensed.

With a cornerback position addressed, the Texans can now focus on finding other defensive backs to replace Mathieu and Johnson.