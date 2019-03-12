Broncos, Falcons to face off in 2019 Hall of Fame Game

The Broncos and Falcons will be well represented in the NFL's 2019 Hall of Fame class. Fittingly, they are meeting in the Hall of Fame Game.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Tuesday that Denver and Atlanta will face off in the annual preseason opener on Aug. 1 in Canton, Ohio. The honor means both teams will play five preseason games this year. They also begin training camp a week earlier than the rest of the league.

Broncos owner Pat Bowlen will be enshrined into the hall two days after the Thursday kickoff, along with safety Champ Bailey, who spent 10 seasons in Denver, and former Falcons and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Tony Gonzalez.

"With Mr. Bowlen and Champ Bailey part of this year's induction class, it's an honor for the Broncos to play in the Hall of Fame Game," Broncos coach Vic Fangio said. "We're looking forward to seeing a lot of Broncos fans in Canton, and it's also special for us to help kick off the NFL's 100th season. Football-wise, it gives our team an extra week of training camp and additional practices that we'll use to our advantage."

Falcons coach Dan Quinn said: "We are fired up to kick off the NFL's 100th season in the Hall of Fame Game. We are honored to play in Canton and be a part of the celebration for all of the inductees. This is also an opportunity for us to strengthen our connection and our brotherhood with additional time on the field."

The Super Bowl XXXIII participants are both making their fourth appearance in the Hall of Fame game. They last faced one another in 2016, a Week 5 win for the Falcons in Denver.

The 2019 Hall of Fame class also includes Gil Brandt, Ty Law, Kevin Mawae, Ed Reed and Johnny Robinson.