Bills agree to terms with WRs John Brown, Cole Beasley

The Buffalo Bills aimed for the stars in trying to acquire wide receiver Antonio Brown. The clouds they're instead landing on: John Brown and Cole Beasley.

Brown has agreed to a three-year, $27 million deal with the Bills, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and Good Morning Football's Peter Schrager reported, according to sources informed of the situation. Beasley has agreed to terms for $29 million over four years, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported, per sources.

Brown's first season as a full-time starter didn't go according to plan in Baltimore, as he hauled in just 42 passes and five touchdowns. His 17.0 yards per catch were a career high, however. Brown signed with the Ravens last year after four seasons with the Cardinals, where he posted career highs in catches (65), yards (1,003) and touchdowns (7) in 2015.

Beasley is coming off one of his better seasons in Dallas. He caught 65 passes for 672 yards and three touchdowns as a part-time starter. The slot receiver has 319 receptions in seven seasons, all with the Cowboys. Garafolo added that Beasley is lined up to receive $17 million over the first two years of his deal, with $14.4 million guaranteed.

Beasley is ranked No. 81 in NFL.com's Top 101 Free Agents of 2019. Brown is No. 40. The duo should bolster a lackluster Bills receiving corps. Zay Jones led all Buffalo pass-catchers in 2018 with 56 receptions for 652 yards. He was the lone wideout to notch at least 30 catches in Josh Allen's rookie season.