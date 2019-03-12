Tracking moves on Day 2 of 2019 NFL free agency

Many prognosticated a change of scenery was coming the way of receiver DeVante Parker.

Instead, a fresh start under new coach Brian Flores will come to fruition as Parker is close to signing a new two-year contract to stay put with the Miami Dolphins, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday, adding it's worth up to $13 million with incentives. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport later added the deal has been agreed to and signed. The team confirmed the signing.

Big and fast with prototypical size at 6-foot-3, 216 pounds, Parker was a first-round draft pick for the Dolphins in 2015, who took him 14th overall. However, he's never truly broken out.

Last season, Parker was plagued by injuries to his shoulder and finger as he played in only 11 games with just seven starts and one touchdown in 24 catches.

Some believe on the right team in the right system, Parker could still fulfill his lofty potential. He'll stay on the same team, but under a new regime.

Here are other transactions we're tracking on Tuesday:

1. When he's healed up, Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton will line up under a new center as center Matt Paradis has agreed to a three-year, $27.03 million offer to move on from the Broncos to the Panthers. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported $13.5 million is guaranteed.

Paradis will return after nine starts in a 2018 season shortened by a broken leg. Prior to that, Paradis hadn't missed a start in three straight seasons.

The Panthers also announced the signing of back-up quarterback Taylor Heinicke on Tuesday to a one-year contract.

Heinicke played in six games last season -- his second in the NFL and first with the Panthers -- with one start. In that Week 16 start, Heinicke injured his elbow and ended the year on injured reserve.

"I'm excited to be back with the team," Heinicke said via the team website. "It's a relief after the injury and a long offseason."

2. Just four days removed from receiving his release from the Arizona Cardinals, safety Antoine Bethea signed a two-year deal with the New York Giants, NFL Network's Reggie Wayne reported on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old defensive back was a Pro Bowler for the Colts and 49ers and played two seasons with Arizona, starting all 16 games a season ago. With a glaring hole in the defensive backfield left by the departure of Landon Collins, the Giants picked up some veteran experience and leadership.

3. The Buffalo Bills will add some depth to the offensive line as they are set to sign offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported per agent Vince Taylor. A five-year veteran, Nsekhe played his last four seasons with the Redskins, starting 16 of 54 games played. As Garafolo added, the Bills have now lined up additions to support quarterback Josh Allen in the form of standout center Mitch Morse, receivers John Brown and Cole Beasley, running back Frank Gore, tight end Tyler Kroft and offensive linemen Spencer Long and Nsekhe.

4. The Detroit Lions announced Tuesday that they agreed to a one-year contract extension with running back Zach Zenner. Zenner has played all five years of his NFL tenure in Motown.

5. The Los Angeles Rams placed a second-round tender on linebacker Cory Littleton on Tuesday. Littleton was L.A.'s starting middle linebacker on its run to the Super Bowl.

Original-round tenders were handed out to safety Blake Countess, running back Malcolm Brown and cornerback Troy Hill. Countess would garner a sixth-round selection, while Hill and Brown were undrafted free agents so the Rams only receive the right of first refusal.

Defensive end Morgan Fox, cornerback Kevin Peterson, receiver KhaDarel Hodge, cornerback Dominique Hatfield and returner JoJo Natson were tendered as exclusive-rights free agents.

6. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are bringing in a face familiar with new coach Bruce Arians. Deone Bucannon, a former strong safety/linebacker or "money linebacker," is expected to sign with Tampa Bay, Rapoport reported per a source. The move will reunite Bucannon with Arians, as Bucannon played the first five seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, who drafted him in the first round in 2014 when Arians was at the helm.

The Bucs also announced Tuesday that they re-signed back-up quarterback Ryan Griffin to a two-year deal.

Tampa also bid farewell to punter punter Bryan Anger, Rapoport reported. He was due $3 million in 2019.

7. Amid a flurry of expected additions, the Green Bay Packers announced they will release linebacker Nick Perry. Perry started nine games last season for the Packers, who he played with for all seven seasons of his career thus far since the Pack drafted him in the 2012 first round.

8. The Cleveland Browns are bringing back receiver Breshad Perriman on a one-year, $4 million deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday. Perriman signed with a receiver-depleted Cleveland squad during the 2018 season and the 2016 first-round selection of the Ravens will get a second go-round with the Browns.