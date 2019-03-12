Dolphins keeping DeVante Parker with 2-year deal

Many prognosticated a change of scenery was coming the way of receiver DeVante Parker.

Instead, a fresh start under new coach Brian Flores will come to fruition as Parker is close to signing a new two-year contract to stay put with the Miami Dolphins, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday, adding it's worth up to $13 million with incentives.

Big and fast with prototypical size at 6-foot-3, 216 pounds, Parker was a first-round draft pick for the Dolphins in 2015, who took him 14th overall. However, he's never truly broken out.

Last season, Parker was plagued by injuries to his shoulder and finger as he played in only 11 games with just seven starts and one touchdown in 24 catches.

Some believe on the right team in the right system, Parker could still fulfill his lofty potential. He'll stay on the same team, but under a new regime.

Here are other transactions we're tracking on Tuesday:

1. The Carolina Panthers announced the signing of back-up quarterback Taylor Heinicke on Tuesday to a one-year contract.

Heinicke played in six games last season -- his second in the NFL and first with the Panthers -- with one start. In that Week 16 start, Heinicke injured his elbow and ended the year on injured reserve.

"I'm excited to be back with the team," Heinicke said via the team website. "It's a relief after the injury and a long offseason."

2. Amid a flurry of expected additions, the Green Bay Packers announced they will release linebacker Nick Perry. Perry started nine games last season for the Packers, who he played with for all seven seasons of his career thus far since the Pack drafted him in the 2012 first round.