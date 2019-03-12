Saints sign RB Latavius Murray, lose Mark Ingram

The New Orleans Saints are moving on from Mark Ingram.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that Ingram is moving on from the Saints after negotiations didn't work out. In his stead, New Orleans is signing former Minnesota Vikings running back Latavius Murray to a four-year, $14.4 million contract, per Pelissero.

Ingram's market likely priced itself out of a return to New Orleans. Ingram spent the first eight seasons of his NFL career with the Saints, compiling 6,007 rushing yards and 50 rushing scores.

Per Pelissero, the Saints couldn't reach a deal with Ingram and felt a pressure point to get a deal done with Murray before potentially losing the veteran replacement to a competing club.

The 29-year-old Murray is a downgrade from Ingram in the run and pass game but should be a useful weapon for coach Sean Payton behind Alvin Kamara. Murray rushed for 578 yards and averaged 4.1 yards per carry for the Vikings in 2018. He could play an early-down role and the hammer in short-yardage situations the Saints will lose with Ingram departing.

Replacing Ingram with Murray portents to an increased workload for Kamara in 2019, as the featured back instead of sharing snaps as he had most of the past two seasons.