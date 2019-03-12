Ex-Panthers LB Thomas Davis signing with Chargers

No NFL player has accumulated more tackles as a member of the Carolina Panthers than Thomas Davis. His next one will be with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Davis announced Tuesday he is headed west after spending 14 years in teal. The departure comes as no surprise as Davis revealed in January that he did not expect to continue in Carolina, despite wanting to. He showed in 2018 that he still has tread on the tires.

After serving a four-game PED suspension, Davis started the remaining 12 and recorded 79 tackles and had six passes defensed. His 6.5 tackles per game were in line with his averages from his three Pro Bowl seasons (2015-17) and 2015 All-Pro campaign.

The 2014 Walter Payton Man of the Year should upgrade the Chargers' situation at outside linebacker and figures to fit in well with their 4-3 scheme. He'll arrive with 1,094 tackles under his belt, including 28 sacks, with 51 passes defensed, 13 interceptions, 18 forced fumbles and 11 recoveries.

Davis is ranked No. 84 on NFL.com's Top 101 Free Agents of 2019.