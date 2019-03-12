Patriots place low restricted tender on Josh Gordon

The New England Patriots aren't giving up on Josh Gordon.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports the Patriots gave Gordon a low restricted tender worth $2.025 million.

The Boston Globe first reported the news, noting that the Pats would get a second-round pick in return if a team signed the receiver away from New England -- a move that remains a longshot given his suspension history. Gordon was a second-round pick of the Cleveland Browns in 2012.

Gordon remains suspended indefinitely again by the NFL for his latest violation of the NFL's substance abuse policy.

If Gordon gains reinstatement again -- a large hurdle he still must face -- it appears the talented but troubled receiver remains in the Patriots plans for 2019.

The Pats also placed a second-round tender ($3.095 million) on former undrafted corner Jonathan Jones, per Pelissero.