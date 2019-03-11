LB Terrell Suggs expected to sign with Cardinals

Terrell Suggs is heading back home to the desert.

The longtime Baltimore Ravens linebacker is expected to sign with the Arizona Cardinals, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.

Suggs, who played high school ball in Arizona and was an All-American at Arizona State, spent the entirety of his 16-year NFL career in Baltimore. Entering his age-37 season, Suggs is returning to where it all began.

Considered the No. 42 free agent available, according to NFL.com, Suggs is still producing at a high level despite his age. Since returning from a torn Achilles injury during the 2015 season, Suggs has missed just one game and recorded 26 sacks.

Suggs' departure is the end of an era in Baltimore. The linebacker was the last remaining defensive starter from the Ravens' Super Bowl title season in 2012. Suggs is also the latest veteran to leave the team; Baltimore has already cut Eric Weddle and agreed to trade Joe Flacco this offseason.

Not only is Suggs leaving his longtime franchise, the pass rusher is departing a division champion for a rebuilding organization with a first-year coach. Suggs will likely replace the departing Deone Bucannon in a front seven that allowed a league-worst 154.9 rushing yards per game in 2018.