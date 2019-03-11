Buccaneers trade WR DeSean Jackson to Eagles

Wide receiver DeSean Jackson is heading back to where his career began.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers traded Jackson and a 2020 seventh-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles for a 2019 sixth-round pick, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport reported Monday, via sources informed of the situation. The team later made the news official.

Jackson, who had one year remaining on his contract, took to social media earlier Monday to say farewell to Buccaneers fans, offering a hint that something was in the works behind the scenes.

The trade returns Jackson to Philadelphia, where he kicked off his professional career as a second-round pick in the 2008 NFL Draft. He spent six seasons with the Eagles (2008-13) and was a three-time Pro Bowl selection before signing a three-year deal with the Washington Redskins in 2014. He then joined the Buccaneers on a three-year deal in 2017.

But Jackson, one of the league's top deep threats, never got it going with the Buccaneers while filling the role as a complementary piece to Mike Evans. Despite having five 1,000-yard receiving campaigns on his career, Jackson didn't top the 800-yard receiving mark in the past two seasons, leading to Monday's deal.

On his career, Jackson has 589 catches for 10,261 yards, averaging 17.4 yards per catch, and 53 touchdowns. Of the totals, 356 catches for 6,117 yards and 32 touchdowns came during Jackson's first time in Philadelphia.

With his return to the Eagles, Jackson should help open up the offense given his ability to stretch the field. His presence will also help free up defensive coverage on tight end Zach Ertz.

And with wide receivers Golden Tate, Mike Wallace and Jordan Matthews eligible for unrestricted free agency, Jackson will join a core wide receiver group currently consisting of Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor.