Landon Collins signs 6-year, $84M deal with Redskins

The New York Giants will see their former starting strong safety twice a year.

The Washington Redskins signed Landon Collins to a six-year deal worth $84 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday, via a source informed of the situation. The deal involves a $15 million signing bonus in 2019, a $6 million option in 2020 and $32 million guaranteed over the first two years, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. Garafolo added that he has $12.5 million in 2021 that's guaranteed for injury only.

Collins, 25, was widely regarded as one of the top safeties eligible to enter the open market, and was ranked No. 5 on NFL.com's Top 101 free agents of 2019.

Since entering the league out of Alabama as a second-round pick with the Giants, his production over the past four seasons certainly warranted the high ranking.

The 6-foot, 222-pound Collins is the only player in the NFL with at least 400 tackles and 30 passes defensed since 2015, and he is the only safety in the NFL to notch at least 95 tackles in each of the last four seasons.

With free safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix set for free agency, the addition of Collins, a 2016 first-team All-Pro selection and three-time Pro Bowler, should ease some transition if the Redskins can't bring back Clinton-Dix. Collins is a strong safety, of course, but his presence should immediately help the unit improve from last year's 17th overall ranking.

The news of his agreement was met with approval from one of his future teammates in the defensive secondary, albeit with a not-so-subtle jab at Giants general manager Dave Gettleman.

Meanwhile, Collins' lucrative deal provides good news to a very deep safety pool.

With Collins leading the way, free agents such as Earl Thomas, Tyrann Mathieu, Kenny Vaccaro and Lamarcus Joyner, among others, could very well cash in, too.