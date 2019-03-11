2019 NFL free agency: Notable free-agent moves for each team

Below is a rundown of the key signings made by each NFL team during the 2019 free agency period. This list is not intended to be complete -- it's a spotlight of the most prominent pickups.

Arizona Cardinals

Atlanta Falcons

Grady Jarrett, DT: The team placed the franchise tag (worth around $15.2 million) on Jarrett.

Baltimore Ravens

Nick Boyle, TE: Re-signed with the Ravens a three-year contract extension worth $18 million, with $10 million in guarantees, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Buffalo Bills

Kevin Johnson, CB: Expected to sign with the Bills pending final review of the contract, according to Rapoport.

Jordan Phillips, DT: Re-signed with the Bills on a one-year contract extension worth $4.5 million, per Rapoport.

Carolina Panthers

Chicago Bears

Cincinnati Bengals

Cleveland Browns

Greg Robinson, OT: Re-signed with the Browns on a one-year deal worth up to $9 million, including play-time incentives, per Rapoport.

Dallas Cowboys

DeMarcus Lawrence, DE: The team placed the franchise tag (worth more than $20 million) on Lawrence.

Jason Witten, TE: Came out of retirement to sign a one-year deal with the Cowboys that has a base value of $3.5 million, but could be worth up to $5 million with incentives.

Denver Broncos

Detroit Lions

Danny Amendola, WR: Signed a one-year deal that includes a $4.5 million guaranteed base salary, with incentives that can bring the contract to $5.75 million, according to Rapoport.

Justin Coleman, CB: Expected to sign a four-year contract worth $36 million, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.

Trey Flowers, DL: Expected to sign a five-year deal worth more than $16 million per season, per Rapoport.

Green Bay Packers

Houston Texans

Jadeveon Clowney, DE/OLB: The team placed the franchise tag on Clowney. The LB tag is worth $15.4 million, while the DE tag sits at $17.1 million -- it's unclear which one Clowney will receive.

Indianapolis Colts

Margus Hunt, DL: Re-signed with the Colts on a two-year deal worth up to $10 million with incentives, per Rapoport.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Kansas City Chiefs

Dee Ford, OLB: The team placed the franchise tag (worth $15.4 million) on Ford.

Carlos Hyde, RB: Signed a one-year, $2.8 million deal, per Rapoport.

Los Angeles Chargers

Denzel Perryman, LB: Signed a two-year, $12 million contract extension, a source told Rapoport.

Los Angeles Rams

Dante Fowler Jr., LB: Re-signed with the Rams on a one-year deal worth $14 million, per Rapoport.

Eric Weddle, S: Signed a two-year deal worth up to $12.5 million, Rapoport reported.

Miami Dolphins

Dwayne Allen, TE: Signed a two-year, $7 million deal, Rapoport reported.

Minnesota Vikings

New England Patriots

New Orleans Saints

New York Giants

New York Jets

Oakland Raiders

Trent Brown, OT: Signing a four-year, $66 million contract (with $36.75 million fully guaranteed), per Rapoport.

Philadelphia Eagles

Brandon Graham, DE: Re-signed a three-year contract extension worth $40 million, per Rapoport.

Malik Jackson, DT: Expected to sign a three-year deal worth $30 million, according to Rapoport.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Ramon Foster, OG: Agreed to terms on a two-year deal worth $8.25 million, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

San Francisco 49ers

Kwon Alexander, LB: Expected to sign a four-year contract worth $54 million, according to Rapoport.

Robbie Gould, K: The team placed the franchise tag on Gould.

Mike Person, OG: Re-signed with the 49ers on a three-year deal, the team announced.

Seattle Seahawks

Frank Clark, DE: The team placed the franchise tag (worth $17.1 million) on Clark.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Donovan Smith, OT: Re-signed with the Bucs on a three-year, $41.25 million deal with $27 million in guarantees, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

Tennessee Titans

Washington Redskins

Landon Collins, S: Signing a six-year deal worth $84 million (with $45 million in guarantees), per Rapoport.