Vikings won't exercise option on S Andrew Sendejo

Another safety is hitting the open market.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports the Minnesota Vikings are not exercising the option on starting safety Andrew Sendejo, making him a free agent. The team later made the news official, along with the release of starting guard Mike Remmers.

The moves come as the Vikings are hitting a cap crunch ahead of the new league year opening on Wednesday. The decision not to exercise Sendejo's contract saves Minnesota $5.5 million, while cutting Remmers saved the Vikings $4.55 million.

The Vikings entered the day with just $4.37 million in cap space, per Over The Cap.

Sendejo entered the 2018 season as the Vikings starter, but played just five games before suffering a groin injury and was eventually placed on injured reserve. After eight seasons, Minnesota is moving on from their starter.

The 31-year-old heads into a deep pool of free agent safeties, which includes Earl Thomas, Landon Collins, Tyrann Mathieu, Lamarcus Joyner and Ha Ha Clinton-Dix.