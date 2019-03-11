Buckle up: NFL's legal negotiating period now open

Make sure your phone is charged. The negotiating window is open.

At noon ET on Monday, the two-day negotiating period for potential unrestricted free agents began. NFL teams are permitted to contact and enter into contract negotiations with the agents of players who will become unrestricted free agents when the new league year opens at 4 p.m. ET on March 13.

Simply put, beginning at noon today teams are permitted to discuss potential deals with teams -- erroneously referred colloquially as the "legal tampering period."

Technically no deals can be agreed to during the negotiation window, and players are not allowed to visit potential new teams, but the framework for contracts can be outlined. The negotiation period allows for a flurry of pacts to be announced when free agency officially opens at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

With agents legally allowed to discuss their clients' futures with all 32 NFL teams starting today, expect a smorgasbord of juicy rumors to be bandied about in the next 48 hours.

Buckle up, friends. Free agency frenzy has arrived.

