Commanders outlast Hotshots for key Western win

With a spot atop the Western Conference standings on the line, San Antonio sped past Arizona -- in the first half.

Then the Commanders held on and staved off a furious rally from the Hotshots to prevail, 29-25, in Alliance of American Football action Sunday night in Arizona in a game that aired on the NFL Network.

The first of two interceptions for defensive back Derron Smith -- and the first of an eye-popping six takeaways for the Commanders -- was returned for six points early in the game and San Antonio was seemingly en route to a rout.

When the first half concluded, San Antonio had a 26-0 lead.

But just as it was all Commanders in the opening half, it was all Hotshots in the second, as quarterback John Wolford kept slinging until he was sacked on an onside-conversion attempt, allowing Woodside to kneel the game away.

San Antonio won its second straight to move to 3-2 and tie San Diego for first in the Western Conference, while Arizona sputtered to 2-3.

Woodside was an efficient 21 of 27 for 290 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Mekale McKay (five catches for 91 yards) and Stehly Reden had the touchdown receptions, while Kenneth Farrow, II ran in a score, as well.

The aforementioned Wolford was 19 of 33 for 246 yards and two touchdowns, but his three interceptions loomed huge. Hotshots receiver Rashad Ross, who has emerged as the league's top receiving threat, had five catches for 106 yards and his league-leading sixth TD catch of the campaign. Five other receivers are tied for second with just two scoring grabs. Wolford's 10 touchdown throws also lead the league.