Roundup: Lions releasing starting CB Nevin Lawson

Nevin Lawson's stint in Detroit has come to a close.

The Lions are parting ways with the starting cornerback after five seasons, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

Detroit selected Lawson in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft. Over the past three seasons, he started 45 games, including 14 last season.

While Lawson had a starting role on the Lions' defense, the release shouldn't be too much of a surprise. As Rapoport notes, the corner was due $5 million in 2019, so the move will free up a chunk of cap space for the Lions.

He had one sack and 43 total tackles in 2018.

Here are other moves we're monitoring Sunday:

1. The Cleveland Browns are releasing tight end Darren Fells, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports. Fells inked a three-year contract with Cleveland last year. In 16 games (11 starts), Fells had 11 receptions for 117 yards and 3 touchdowns.