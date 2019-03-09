Raiders agree to deal for Steelers' Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown appears to be headed to Oakland.

The Raiders and Steelers have agreed to terms on a deal for the star wideout, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

The Steelers are dealing Brown to the Raiders in exchange for a third-round and fifth-round pick in April's draft. Brown will also get a reworked contract that makes him the NFL's highest-paid wide receiver, sources tell Rapoport.

Brown's new contract is for three years and $50.125M with a maximum value of $54.125M. He would receive $30.125M guaranteed, according to Rapoport. He was due no guaranteed money in his previous contract.

In 130 career games, the 30-year-old Central Michigan product has 11,207 receiving yards and 74 touchdowns. He is the only receiver in NFL history to have six consecutive seasons with at least 100 receptions, 1,200 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.

The All-Pro posted a picture of himself in a Raiders uniform on Instagram late Saturday night.