Hageman hits last-second FG as Fleet stun Stallions

There are no kickoffs or extra points in the Alliance of American Football. But there are game-winning field goals.

Donny Hageman's 44-yard kick as time expired gave the San Diego Fleet a 27-25 home win Saturday against the Salt Lake Stallions.

The kick capped off a wild sequence in which the Stallions scored twice in the final four minutes to erase a 13-point deficit. Fleet quarterback Mike Bercovici, remembered best for tossing a last-second Hail Mary touchdown while at Arizona State in a miraculous comeback win against USC, looked poised under similar circumstances.

On the second play of the final drive, he connected with Dontez Ford for a 45-yard gain to put the Fleet in field goal range. Two plays later, Hageman split the uprights and ensured San Diego (3-2) will come out of Week 5 tied for first place in the Western Conference. Bercovici completed just 22 of 43 passes but for 304 yards with a touchdown and interception.

Before his and Hageman's heroics, Fleet cornerback Kameron Kelly almost single-handedly did enough to secure a win. The local standout recorded an AAF-record three interceptions. He returned the final one for a 22-yard touchdown, which gave the Fleet a 24-11 lead.

Salt Lake QB Josh Woodrum then led two scoring drives and connected with Kenny Bell on a two-point conversion with 51 seconds remaining to give the Stallions a 25-24 lead. Woodrum finished 31 of 48 for 380 yards and a touchdown, along with the three picks. De'Mornay Pierson-El had eight receptions for 130 yards.

Salt Lake (1-4) is in fourth place at the halfway point of the season.