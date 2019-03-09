Orlando proves it's AAF's best with win vs. Birmingham

If there was any question about who the best team is in the American Alliance of Football, the Orlando Apollos answered it Saturday.

The league's lone unbeaten franchise remained that way after posting a resounding 31-14 road victory over the Birmingham Iron.

Once upon a time, Steve Spurrier won two SEC title games at Legion Field while coaching the Florida Gators. Nearly three decades later, the Head Ball Coach is showing he still knows offense.

His Apollos are averaging an AAF-best 29.8 points per game at the halfway point of the season. They jumped out to a 17-0 lead in the first half of their tilt versus Birmingham, as Garrett Gilbert continued to build his case as a league MVP. The former Texas and SMU signal caller completed 23 of 35 passes for 286 yards and two touchdowns against against the league's top scoring defense.

Charles Johnson caught six passes for 83 yards for Orlando, while De'Veon Smith powered the running game with 119 yards on just 14 carries.

Apollos cornerback Keith Reaser's first quarter pick-six led to the Iron replacing quarterback Luis Perez with Keith Price. The Washington product went on to complete 18 of 29 passes for 234 yards, including a 30-yard touchdown to Brandon Ross.

Orlando (5-0) holds a two-game lead over Birmingham (3-2) in the Eastern Conference.