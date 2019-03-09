Chargers cut safety Jahleel Addae after six seasons

No one played more defensive snaps for the Los Angeles Chargers over the past two seasons than Jahleel Addae. The safety won't be logging any for the team next year.

The Chargers released the 29-year-old defensive back on Saturday after six seasons with the franchise.

Addae was due up to $6 million in 2019. Los Angeles will save $5 million in cap space by cutting the veteran, per Over The Cap.

"Jahleel was part of our rookie class my first year with the organization in 2013," Chargers general manager Tom Telesco said, per the team's website. "Not only did he make the team as an undrafted free agent, he won a starting role at safety and became an undisputed team leader. In his time here, nobody has worked harder, and exemplified what we want in a Charger more than Jahleel. These decisions are never easy, and we will always be grateful for Jahleel's contributions both on the field and in our community."

"Jahleel has been the consummate professional," Chargers coach Anthony Lynn added. "He's a leader in the locker room and a big part of the culture we've been building. He's also a high character individual, hard worker and a great mentor to a lot of the younger guys, especially the guys in the defensive backfield. Building a roster with this salary cap often means you have to make tough decisions and part ways with good people, and this is one of those situations. I want to thank Jahleel for everything he's done in my two years here."

So goes Addae, who thrived as a box safety for the Chargers under defensive coordinator Gus Bradley for the past two years. Over his six seasons with the Bolts, Addae started 59 of 80 games played, recorded two interceptions, forced three fumbles and tallied 4.5 sacks. The safety scored one touchdown with the Chargers, a 90-yard pick-six in the organization's final game in San Diego.

Addae will now move on to a safety market overflowing with free-agent talent. Among the safeties with whom Addae will have to compete for dollars and deals on the open market are Earl Thomas, Landon Collins, Tyrann Mathieu, Lamarcus Joyner, Adrian Amos and Ha Ha Clinton-Dix. His former teammate Eric Weddle just signed Friday with the Los Angeles Rams.

The Chargers are now slated to lose three starting-caliber defensive backs to free agency (Addae, Adrian Phillips, Jason Verrett). Expect L.A. to go after one of the aforementioned big-name outfielders when the new league year begins on March 13.