Ravens tendering Michael Pierce, Patrick Onwuasor

After letting C.J. Mosley walk into free agency earlier this week, the Baltimore Ravens are extending tenders to two other key defensive pieces.

Baltimore is expected to place second-round tenders on defensive tackle Michael Pierce and linebacker Patrick Onwuasor, both of whom are impending restricted free agents, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Saturday.

Both players will play the 2019 season on $3.095 million deals.

A rotational tackle, Pierce averaged around 24 defensive plays per game for Baltimore in 2018, recording 32 tackles, four for loss and two QB hits. Since joining the Ravens as a UDFA in 2016, Pierce has missed just two games.

Onwuasor also joined the Ravens as a UDFA in 2016 and has established himself as a starting linebacker for Baltimore over the last two seasons. In 2018, Onwuasor averaged 25.4 plays per game, recorded a career-high 5.5 sacks and earned Defensive Player of the Week honors in Week 16.