Ex-Ravens safety Eric Weddle set to visit Rams

Eric Weddle is on the move.

The former Baltimore Ravens safety is set to visit the Los Angeles Rams, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and Good Morning Football's Peter Schrager report.

Weddle has 11 offers and narrowed the list down to five teams, per Rapoport and Schrager.

The Rams are in the safety market with Lamarcus Joyner heading to free agency after playing 2018 under the franchise tag.

L.A. makes sense as a landing spot for the 34-year-old veteran Weddle, who remains one of the headiest safeties in the NFL despite his age. The Rams remain in win-now mode after reaching the Super Bowl and could lose several players on the defensive side of the ball this offseason.

With the glut of safeties set to enter the market, Weddle is fortunate to get a jump on the competition after his release from the Ravens this week. He could find a landing spot before the market opens on Wednesday.