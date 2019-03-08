Brad Childress expected to return to Bears as assistant

Brad Childress might not be done coaching after all.

The former Vikings coach is expected to rejoin the Chicago Bears staff as a senior offensive assistant/consultant, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

It would be Childress' second stint in the Second City. And it comes just a few months after he left. Childress worked as an offensive analyst for the Bears last season, this after following Matt Nagy from Kansas City to Chicago. The pair worked under Andy Reid for five years, including the 2016 season as co-offensive coordinators of the Chiefs.

They're set to reunite for a third time after Childress, an Illinois native, seemingly had a change of heart about coaching in the Alliance of American Football. Childress was slated to coach the Atlanta Legends with Michael Vick as his offensive coordinator but abruptly resigned in January, just a few weeks before the inaugural season opener.

Childress has been coaching in the NFL since 1999, with the only interruption coming in 2011 after he was fired from the Vikings. He led Minnesota to the 2009 NFC Championship Game and a 39-35 mark with two playoff appearances in his lone head coaching term.