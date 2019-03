The New York Giants are moving on from one of their top pass rushers.

New York has agreed to trade linebacker Olivier Vernon to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for guard Kevin Zeitler, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Friday, per sources.

The Giants will also receive a 2019 fifth-round pick from Cleveland (No. 155), while the Browns receive a 2019 fourth-round pick from New York (No. 132).

Around The NFL will have more on this trade shortly.