DDFP: Kyler conspiracy theories; Rosen trade rumors

Dave Dameshek is joined by Handsome Hank and Matt "Money" Smith to talk about the DDFP's upcoming live show at South by Southwest in Austin (1:10), Handsome's trip to Brazil with Russell Wilson and Ciara (9:29) and Money's new show, 'Million Dollar Mile' premiering on March 27th (8:00). The guys then break down the latest rumors about Kyler Murray and his height, as well as the potential landing spots for Josh Rosen (23:06). Also, the fellas discuss the latest news on Antonio Brown's likely trade (33:15) and hear a new 'Bachelor' related voicemail from Kent Brown's Mom (51:05). Plus, in honor of EmmaVP's last show, the guys give sincere thanks and reminisce on memorable moments (56:00).

LISTEN to the podcast below:

SUBSCRIBE on: Apple Podcasts & Google Play