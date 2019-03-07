Robert Quinn among pass rushers on trade block

Defensive end Robert Quinn's time with the Miami Dolphins could prove short.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that it is his understanding the Dolphins have had trade conversations surrounding Quinn, who joined Miami in March 2018 via trade with the Los Angeles Rams.

Quinn, who turns 29 on May 18, started all 16 games for the Dolphins last season and totaled 38 tackles and 6.5 sacks. He is set to make a base salary of $11.8 million in 2019, a price tag that may be too steep to keep Quinn in Miami.

"The thought is if they cannot trade him, they will likely move on from him as they go toward a new regime," Rapoport said on Up to the Minute.

In the event the Dolphins and new head coach Brian Flores elect to release Quinn, he might not be unemployed for long. Quinn should have plenty of attention in a league full of teams always on the lookout for proven players with the ability to affect the opposing quarterback.

Quinn also remains on the good side of 30 and has 69 sacks on his eight-year career.

Here are other developing nuggets from around the league:

1. The New York Giants are leaning toward keeping linebacker Olivier Vernon in lieu of trading him, per Rapoport. Vernon has two years remaining on his contract and will make base salaries of $15.25 million in 2019 and 2020.

2. The Philadelphia Eagles are content to keep defensive end Michael Bennett, who has two years remaining on his contract, but the team is keeping options open, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. "The thinking (in shopping him), as I understand it, is the Eagles are happy to keep Michael Bennett," Pelissero said. "But with all those guys who have been tagged, and the fact that there aren't a lot of front-line pass rushers available in free agency, maybe they can actually get value by moving Michael Bennett as well. So they are exploring those options."