NFL, Big Boi contribute $100,000 to King Center

As part of the NFL's #InspireChange social justice initiative, the NFL and Big Boi's commitment of $100,000 to the Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change will further the education and training principles, philosophy and methods of Dr. King's nonviolence movement.

The King Center has been a global destination, resource center and community institution for over 50 years. The King Center is dedicated to ensuring that the King legacy not only remains relevant and viable but is effectively leveraged for positive social impact.

The entire NFL family is committed to conversations and actions that move us towards a more equal and just tomorrow. Inspire Change showcases how NFL players, clubs, and the league are joining together to create positive change in communities across America, helping ensure that equal opportunity becomes a reality for all.