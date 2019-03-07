Roundup: Raiders tender RB Richard, CB Worley

The Raiders tendered three restricted free agents ahead of the open to free agency next week.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Oakland placed second-round tenders on running back Jalen Richard and corner Daryl Worley. The Raiders also place an original-round tender on undrafted safety Erik Harris.

The second-round tenders are worth $3.095 million for 2018. The original-round tender is set at $2.025 million. All three players could theoretically sign offers with other teams. In the case of Richard and Worley, the Raiders would receive a second-round pick in return if they refused to match. Oakland would get no compensation if Harris went elsewhere.

Keeping Richard provides backfield depth with uncertainty at the position, where Marshawn Lynch and Doug Martin are both free agents. The pass-catching back tied for the team lead in receptions (68) last season (which explains a lot about Oakland's offense in 2018).

Worley signed in Oakland last off season after being released by the Eagles following an arrest. After serving a four-game suspension, Worley went on to start nine games for a Raiders secondary that struggled. The 24-year-old should provide depth at a position Oakland will look to upgrade this offseason.

Harris had 49 tackles in 16 games last season, his second in Oakland.

Other tenders we are tracking:

1. The New York Giants extend a restricted free agent tender to former first-round wide receiver Corey Coleman, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

2. The Detroit Lions have tendered exclusive rights free-agent safety Charles Washington, the team announced.

3. The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed a second-round tender on offensive lineman B.J. Finley, Pelissero reports.