Denver Broncos release safety Darian Stewart

An already deep safety free-agent class just got deeper.

The Denver Broncos released veteran strong safety Darian Stewart on Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Stewart, who turns 31 in August, also took to social media to thank the Broncos fans for their support over the past four seasons, saying in an Instagram post that he "still had a lot of football left" in him.

Stewart, who signed a four-year extension in 2016, had two years remaining on his contract and was due base salaries of $4.75 million in 2019 and 2020.

Over the past four seasons for the Broncos, Stewart appeared in 61 games with 58 starts and was a key member of the once-vaunted "No Fly Zone" in Denver. He totaled 250 tackles, nine interceptions and 24 passes defensed while manning his safety position on the back end of coverage. Before signing with the Broncos in 2015, he played for the Baltimore Ravens (2014) and St. Louis Rams (2010-13).

Stewart received the news of his release directly from Broncos general manager John Elway.

Darian Stewart said John Elway called him today to inform him they're releasing him. "It was in the air for the past couple of months and, shoot, people spoke it into existence. But I'm in a good place with it, and I was happy to hear it first from Elway." â Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 6, 2019

The veteran now joins a crowded group of free-agent safeties, which includes Earl Thomas, Landon Collins, Eric Weddle, Tyrann Mathieu, Kenny Vaccaro, Lamarcus Joyner and HaHa Clinton-Dix, among others, on the open market.

Stewart falls just outside of NFL.com's list of top 101 free agents.