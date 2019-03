A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Chris Wesseling, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal -- bring you all news around the league including where Antonio Brown is expected to land (05:29), how Kyler Murray and Josh Rosen are being pitted head to head (10:40) and some notable player cuts worth talking about. (21:55). The heroes decide to DM a GM... (35:16).

